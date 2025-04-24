Green Goblin, Abomination, and Loki Join Marvel Comics' "Bring On The Bad Guys" This July
The story kicks off in June with Doom.
Bring on the Bad Guys, a new 7-part saga starring some of Marvel’s most iconic villains kicks off in June, and carries into July with three brand new chapters.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s greatest supervillains steal the spotlight this June in a new seven-part saga celebrating the nearly 50 year legacy of the groundbreaking trade paperback with Bring on the Bad Guys.
- The event begins this June in Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim and acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele.
- Today, fans can learn more about the next three Bring on the Bad Guys chapters, on sale this July:
- Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1 - On Sale July 2nd
- Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1 - On Sale July 16th
- Bring on the Bad Guys: Loki #1 - On Sale July 30th
- The saga comes from a lineup of superstar creators, spearheaded by Guggenheim who will write the opening and closing chapters along with a backup story in each issue shedding light on Mephisto’s overarching scheme and the mysterious new villain Sister Sorrow.
- In Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1 , Eisner-nominated writing duo Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan and rising star artist Matteo Della Fonte reveal an all-new piece of Norman Osborn’s villainous history. The Green Goblin is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel universe – thanks to a deal with Mephisto. But what does the Soul Forge have to do with it?
- Then, two superstar creators—writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Sergio Dávila—team up in Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1 Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it’s to fell the mighty Grootslang in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of Mephisto for a mystery boon. The Abomination is always the monster for the job, and he’s going to prove it once and for all.
- And, discover who gets the last laugh in Bring on the Bad Guys: Loki #1 by acclaimed writer Anthony Oliveira. Loki is the God of Mischief. Mephisto is the Lord of Lies. In a centuries-old battle of wits, Loki needs a favor, and in exchange, Mephisto commands him to retrieve a soul – one belonging to an agent of Khonshu. But no one tells Loki what to do.
What They’re Saying:
- Editor Mark Paniccia: “Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared. Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."
