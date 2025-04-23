“Doomed 2099” One-Shot Finds the Doom of the Future Confronting His Present Day Self
A coalition from the future, including Old Man Logan and Cosmic Ghost Rider, also plays a role in the story.
The ongoing “One World Under Doom" storyline in Marvel Comics has involved all sorts of characters confronting Doctor Doom in the wake of him becoming both Sorcerer Supreme and the Earth’s Emperor, but now he faces a foe who’s particularly formidable, in the form of… Doctor Doom! The 2099 version that is.
What’s Happening:
- This July, the one-shot Doomed 2099 #1 involves the multiverse’s most infamous—and mysterious—version of Doctor Doom coming to the present to confront his classic counterpart. Marvel teases that “Doom 2099’s journey will send shockwaves through the time stream, igniting a mutliversal conflict as an eclectic group of future heroes assemble to prevent Marvel’s greatest villain from gaining more power!"
- The one-shot is written by Frank Tieri (Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk) with art by Delio Diaz, in his Marvel debut.
- The official description reveals several notable future-based or future-originated Marvel characters that will be part of the story: “The world is Doom’s…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self…or destroy him forever?"
- The Doom 2099 character was introduced in 1992 as part of Marvel’s initial launch of comics under their future-based 2099 imprint, which would go on to run for a few years, and has received occasional follow-up stories in the decades since. The most popular of the 2099 comics was Spider-Man 2099, and that version of the character, Miguel O’Hara, is now even more well-known thanks to his role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, Doom 2099 was the second longest running comic in the 2099 line, with its 44-issue run outlasting titles like Punisher 2099, Hulk 2099 or X-Men 2099.
- Unlike the other 2099 titles and concepts, which involved new characters taking on the mantle of a familiar hero or villain from Marvel history, Doom 2099 was in fact about Victor Von Doom, the same man behind the mask in the core Marvel Universe - albeit an alternate reality version of Doom, who found himself transported to the future.
- Doomed 2099 #1 comes out July 23, featuring a cover by Derrick Chew and variant covers by Dan Panosian and Ken Lashley.
What They’re Saying:
- Frank Tieri: “Look, I’ve widely been known as a ‘villains guy’ throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well… it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, as they say. “And you’re not only getting ‘Double the Doom’ with this one shot, kids… ‘cause 2099’s bringing some friends from the future to even the odds! So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that? I think fans will be surprised at the answer."
