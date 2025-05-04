Bring the “Thunderbolts*” Home with New Marvel Legends Figures from Entertainment Earth

These new figures from Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster are now available to pre-order from our friends at Entertainment Earth.

Characters from Marvel’s Thunderbolts* are being brought to life as part of the latest Marvel Legends figures from Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Two 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Packs are now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth as part of the Marvel Legends series.

These new figures feature Yelena Belova & Red Guardian and John F. Walker and Sentry from Thunderbolts* .

. Highly trained assassin Yelena Belova must team up with an unlikely group of deadly agents; Alexei Shostakov leaps at the opportunity to reclaim his glory days as the Red Guardian. Includes 2 figures and 11 pieces.

After losing the title of Captain America, U.S. Agent John F. Walker must face the sins of his past; the seemingly ordinary yet mysterious Bob holds the power to become the Sentry. Includes 2 figures and 5 pieces.

