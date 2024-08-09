Video: First Listen of Michael Giacchino’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Score at D23’s Music of Marvel Panel

Fans attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event got a first listen to the upcoming film’s score at the Music of Marvel panel.

Today, fans attending D23’s Music of Marvel panel got a sneak peek of Michael Giacchino’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps score.

The famed composer has scored several Marvel films, including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing). Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

Check out a full clip of the musical preview below:

