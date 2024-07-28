Michael Giacchino to Compose the Score for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Acclaimed film composer Michael Giacchino is set to provide the score for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- During Marvel Studios’ action-packed Hall H showcase last night at San Diego Comic-Con, more details were revealed about the new Fantastic Four movie, which will be officially titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- Among those details was the reveal that the score will be provided by Michael Giacchino.
- Giacchino is no stranger to the Marvel Universe, having previously provided the scores for Doctor Strange, the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy and Thor: Love and Thunder.
- Other acclaimed Disney work includes the theme of Disneyland’s Space Mountain, and scores for Pixar movies such as Ratatouille, Up, Inside Out and Coco.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).
- Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.
- Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.
