Neil Patrick Harris Voices Wade Wilson in New "Marvel's Deadpool VR" Announce Trailer for Meta Quest 3

The game will combine all the parkour, combat, and over-the-top moments we associate with Deadpool.

Get ready to step into the mind and body of the Merc with a Mouth, as a new virtual-reality experience entitled Marvel’s Deadpool VR is heading to the Meta Quest later this year. And one of the most exciting parts of this announcement is that How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris will be voicing Deadpool himself.

What’s Happening:

Today Marvel Entertainment announced a new Deadpool VR game coming in late 2025 to Meta Quest 3 and 3S. An announcement trailer was also released to YouTube alongside the reveal, viewable below.

game coming in late 2025 to Meta Quest 3 and 3S. An announcement trailer was also released to YouTube alongside the reveal, viewable below. The game will take players (as Deadpool) to a variety of locations from across the Marvel universe after being pulled through a portal to Mojoworld and inadvisably signing a “sketchy contract" in order to get rich quick without reading the fine print.

In this VR experience, Deadpool / Wade Wilson will be voiced by none other than Neil Patrick Harris, whose list of Disney bonafides is quite lengthy. He famously provided his voice for Disney California Adventure’s California Screamin’ attraction (now called the Incredicoaster) and hosted the “World of Color: Celebrate!" nighttime spectacular at the same theme park. He appeared as himself in The Muppets (2011), Mickey’s 90th Spectacular, and Take Two with Phineas and Ferb, and Harris’s additional Disney roles have included Star Wars: Visions, Touchstone Pictures’ Starship Troopers, and The Legend of Tarzan.

Watch Marvel’s Deadpool VR Announce Trailer (Mature Audiences Only):

What they’re saying:

Marvel Entertainment: “Featuring the franchise’s unique blend of parkour and combat: If you can imagine it, you can probably do it. Sure, you can simply stab or shoot your enemies, but where’s the fun in that? Punch someone while holding a grenade? Check. Take your recently exploded-off arm and throw it at the bad guys? Gross, but also check. The limit does not exist!"

Marvel’s Deadpool VR is coming soon, exclusively on @MetaQuestVR 3/3S! Get a sneak peek on Marvel’s YouTube and add it to your wishlist now: https://t.co/MHWxmkNG4c pic.twitter.com/b4t9JSLVre — Deadpool (@Deadpool) June 6, 2025

