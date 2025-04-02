Sideshow Showcases New Hot Toys Deadpool (Battling Version) Collectible Figure, Inspired by "Deadpool & Wolverine"

The highly detailed figure honors the film's epic opening sequence.

Hot Toys has unveiled another figure of the Merc with the Mouse inspired by his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideshow has unveiled a new figure from Hot Toys inspired by the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • The Deadpool (Battling Version) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure takes inspiration from the epic open sequence of the R-rated blockbuster.
  • Featuring a highly detailed portrait of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the collectible arrives with 3 headsculpts. One highlighting the likeness of Ryan Reynolds with Hot Toys rolling eyeball designs, another is partially masked, and the third is fully masked with changeable eye pieces.

  • The highly poseable figure features 30 points of articulation and comes with different sets of hands for further pose customization. This includes a set with claws.
  • Deadpool’s battle-damaged red and black suit comes highly detailed with a utility belt with pouches and buckle, gun holsters, and a dagger sheath.
  • Again, with the figure inspired by the unforgettable opening battle, fans will be able to utilize Wolverine’s bones, which includes a bendable spine, a detachable skull with articulated jaw, and two pendable thigh bones styled as nunchaku.
  • The Merc with the Mouth also arrives with his standard weapons, like a dagger, 2 katanas, and 2 pistols.
  • With the included LED-illuminated Time Door-themed base, fans will have plenty of options on how to showcase their new Deadpool (Battling Version) figure.

  • Running for $330, the new Hot Toys collectible is available for preorder at Sideshow now, and is expected to ship between April and September of this year.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine is available on streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
