Sideshow Showcases New Hot Toys Deadpool (Battling Version) Collectible Figure, Inspired by "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Sideshow has unveiled a new figure from Hot Toys inspired by the hit Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine .

. The Deadpool (Battling Version) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure takes inspiration from the epic open sequence of the R-rated blockbuster.

Featuring a highly detailed portrait of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, the collectible arrives with 3 headsculpts. One highlighting the likeness of Ryan Reynolds with Hot Toys rolling eyeball designs, another is partially masked, and the third is fully masked with changeable eye pieces.

The highly poseable figure features 30 points of articulation and comes with different sets of hands for further pose customization. This includes a set with claws.

Deadpool’s battle-damaged red and black suit comes highly detailed with a utility belt with pouches and buckle, gun holsters, and a dagger sheath.

Again, with the figure inspired by the unforgettable opening battle, fans will be able to utilize Wolverine’s bones, which includes a bendable spine, a detachable skull with articulated jaw, and two pendable thigh bones styled as nunchaku.

The Merc with the Mouth also arrives with his standard weapons, like a dagger, 2 katanas, and 2 pistols.

With the included LED-illuminated Time Door-themed base, fans will have plenty of options on how to showcase their new Deadpool (Battling Version) figure.

Running for $330, the new Hot Toys collectible is available for preorder at Sideshow

Deadpool & Wolverine is available on streaming now, exclusively on Disney+

