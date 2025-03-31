Sideshow Unveils New "Daredevil: Born Again" Figure from Hot Toys

The 1/6 scale figure is available for preorder now.

Sideshow and Hot Toys are celebrating Marvel’s currently airing Daredevil: Born Again with a brand new collectible figure.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has unveiled a new Daredevil 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys inspired by Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again.

The series sees the return of Charlie Cox as the titular role from the 2010’s Netflix series Daredevil .

. The meticulously detailed collectible figure includes 2 hand-painted headsculpts inspired by the actor’s appearance as the hero.

One features a full face, with the other features the character’s mask with two changeable lower faces.

The figure also showcases the character’s new red and black suit, which is detailed with weathering effects, a utility belt, and a thigh holster for a billy club.

Featuring 30 points of articulation, the highly poseable figure also comes equipped with billy clubs in extended mode and nunchaku mode. Other accessories include a damaged Daredevil cowl with a broken horn and Matt’s sunglasses.

The Daredevil 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure runs for $280, and is available for preorder now at Sideshow

The figure is expected to ship between April 2026 and September 2026.

