Sideshow Unveils New "Daredevil: Born Again" Figure from Hot Toys
The 1/6 scale figure is available for preorder now.
Sideshow and Hot Toys are celebrating Marvel’s currently airing Daredevil: Born Again with a brand new collectible figure.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow has unveiled a new Daredevil 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys inspired by Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again.
- The series sees the return of Charlie Cox as the titular role from the 2010’s Netflix series Daredevil.
- The meticulously detailed collectible figure includes 2 hand-painted headsculpts inspired by the actor’s appearance as the hero.
- One features a full face, with the other features the character’s mask with two changeable lower faces.
- The figure also showcases the character’s new red and black suit, which is detailed with weathering effects, a utility belt, and a thigh holster for a billy club.
- Featuring 30 points of articulation, the highly poseable figure also comes equipped with billy clubs in extended mode and nunchaku mode. Other accessories include a damaged Daredevil cowl with a broken horn and Matt’s sunglasses.
- The Daredevil 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure runs for $280, and is available for preorder now at Sideshow.
- The figure is expected to ship between April 2026 and September 2026.
Read More Marvel: