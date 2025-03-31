"Giant-Size X-Men" Anniversary to Reach Startling Conclusion This Summer
Marvel continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original one-shot.
Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Giant-Size X-Men #1 this May with a series of Giant-Size one-shots that revisit key mutant milestones and reveal their long-hidden secrets.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel is celebrating the milestone anniversary of Giant-Size X-Men #1 with an all-new, five-part event spanning the greatest eras of mutantkind.
- Now, fans can learn about the event’s final two chapters on sale in July: Giant-Size House of M #1 and Giant-Size X-Men #2.
- From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped – and shattered – the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn’t set in stone? Acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing join forces with legendary X-Men artist Adam Kubert and superstar artists Rod Reis, C.F. Villa, and Francesco Manna for an epic journey across the X-Men’s most pivotal stories.
- Kicking off this May in Giant-Size X-Men #1, the event continues in June’s Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 and Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse.
- Then, the saga concludes in July with Giant-Size House of M #1 and Giant-Size X-Men #2, which have been revealed recently.
- In Giant-Size House of M #1, Kamala Khan witnesses the rise and fall of the Scarlet Witch’s doomed utopia twenty years after it first shattered mutantkind! She’s flown with the All-Different X-Men on their first mission, withstood the Dark Phoenix and survived the Age of Apocalypse – and now Ms. Marvel is rewarded with a world where mutants reign supreme! But beneath the gilded surface, this utopia is rotting with prejudice and oppression – and Kamala must find an unlikely ally in schoolteacher Kitty Pryde to help her learn to live in this brave new world. But if Kamala is here...so is Legion! What dangerous power will he unleash – and can Kamala recruit allies in time to stand against him? Or will she – and all of mutantkind – be newly decimated?
- Then, with all of mutant history standing behind her, Ms. Marvel reaches the culmination of her journey in Giant-Size X-Men #2. It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Adam Kubert returns to close out the event with his breathtaking art in this can’t miss issue that takes things back to present day!
- Each Giant-Size X-Men one-shot also features a Revelations Back-Up Story that uncovers hidden lore behind each respective story and sets up exciting present-day developments for the near future. In Giant-Size House of M #1’s Revelation Back-Up Story, current Wolverine creative team Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo reveal a secret memory that was disclosed to Wolverine at the end of House of M! For the final Revelations Back-Up Story in Giant-Size X-Men #2, current X-Men scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist CAFU showcase a major new player in the X-Universe!
- Fans can experience a special prelude to the event by picking up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1, on May 3rd and preorder all five Giant-Size X-Men one-shots at your local comic shop today, ahead of their July debuts:
- Giant-Size House of M #1 on July 16th
- Giant-Size X-Men #2 on July 30th
