Neil Patrick Harris Previews the Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor

Neil Patrick Harris shared his excitement for the upcoming Disney Treasure on Instagram, specifically the ship-exclusive Haunted Mansion Parlor.
Step Aboard:
- Actor and known Disney Parks enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris shared on Instagram that he had the opportunity to tour the Disney Treasure.
- The upcoming Disney Cruise Line ship features several unique experiences inspired by the Disney Parks, including Periscope Pub and Haunted Mansion Parlor.
- The latter of which NPH is most excited about.
- Dubbing it his “ultimate Happy Place,” the former voice of Disney California Adventure’s California Screamin’ raved about the new bar.
- In the post, he shared that the drinks, atmosphere and storyline are “utterly remarkable in every way.”
- At Haunted Mansion Parlor, guests step inside the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion. Designed after a first-class drawing room aboard a golden age cruise liner, the new dining location explores the story of a sea Captain who enters the ghostly realm after a disastrous dinner with his fiancé.
- Laughing Place also had the opportunity to step aboard the Disney Treasure. You can check out our tour of the Haunted Mansion Parlor here.
- Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage on December 21st, ushering in a season of 7-night Caribbean cruises. For those interested in heading out to the open seas with Disney, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for your Disney Cruise Line needs.
