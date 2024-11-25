Neil Patrick Harris Previews the Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor

The new ship-exclusive bar allows guests to explore a new story in the Haunted Mansion universe.
Neil Patrick Harris shared his excitement for the upcoming Disney Treasure on Instagram, specifically the ship-exclusive Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Step Aboard:

  • Actor and known Disney Parks enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris shared on Instagram that he had the opportunity to tour the Disney Treasure.
  • The upcoming Disney Cruise Line ship features several unique experiences inspired by the Disney Parks, including Periscope Pub and Haunted Mansion Parlor.
  • The latter of which NPH is most excited about.
  • Dubbing it his “ultimate Happy Place,” the former voice of Disney California Adventure’s California Screamin’ raved about the new bar.
  • In the post, he shared that the drinks, atmosphere and storyline are “utterly remarkable in every way.”

  • At Haunted Mansion Parlor, guests step inside the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion. Designed after a first-class drawing room aboard a golden age cruise liner, the new dining location explores the story of a sea Captain who enters the ghostly realm after a disastrous dinner with his fiancé.
  • Laughing Place also had the opportunity to step aboard the Disney Treasure. You can check out our tour of the Haunted Mansion Parlor here.
  • Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage on December 21st, ushering in a season of 7-night Caribbean cruises. For those interested in heading out to the open seas with Disney, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
