Photos/Video: Experience the Grand Hall of the Disney Treasure

A life-sized bronze statue featuring Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and the Magic Carpet is positioned at the base of the grand staircase.

We had the opportunity to take photos of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, before its maiden voyage.

What’s Happening:

See photos of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, before it makes its maiden voyage.

Here you can see the starting point of every Disney Cruise guest's vacation, the Grand Hall.

The Grand Hall embodies the ship's adventurous theme, drawing inspiration from Asia and Africa, as well as the enchanting world of Agrabah from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Aladdin .

. In line with Disney Cruise Line's tradition, the Disney Treasure features a unique character statue that represents the ship's theme.

Positioned at the heart of the Grand Hall, a life-size bronze statue of Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and the Magic Carpet is prominently displayed at the foot of the grand staircase.

This statue is enhanced by various elements throughout the Grand Hall that are inspired by Aladdin , capturing the film's adventurous essence.

, capturing the film's adventurous essence. Near the statue, visitors can spot the magic lamp, while the intricate carpet in the Grand Hall mirrors the fountain from Jasmine's courtyard and showcases animals from the film, including Aladdin's mischievous monkey companion Abu, Jasmine's birds, and the golden scarab beetle, among others.

Numerous tributes to Walt Disney are also visible.

The Grand Hall becomes a lively theater, offering outstanding entertainment experiences, chances for character interactions, and captivating storytelling sessions hosted by the Treasure “Sea”kers, who share cherished Disney stories.

Check out our video below.

More Disney Treasure News: