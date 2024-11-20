Photos: The Future of Luxury is Here Inside the Disney Treasure’s EPCOT-Inspired Tomorrow Tower Suite

The clean and modern suite features a private elevator and two stories of homages to the iconic Walt Disney World theme park.

Sail across new Horizons aboard the Disney Treasure in their EPCOT-inspired Tomorrow Tower Suite.

Guests booking a trip aboard the Disney Treasure can experience the spirit of EPCOT in the new luxurious Tomorrow Tower Suite. At nearly 2,000 square feet, the concierge level penthouse features its own private elevator, an expansive two story window with views of the ocean, 2 main bedrooms with walk-in closets, a library/bedroom, a children's room, and four and half bathrooms. Heading to the private elevator, guests will find classic EPCOT artwork and a Spaceship Earth inspired Room Number plaque.

Upon heading up the elevator, guests are welcomed into the two-story suite with lighting and art inspired by the Walt Disney World theme park. Four statement pieces featuring the logos for World of Motion, The Living Seas, Spaceship Earth, and the Imagination Pavilion adorned the main entryway.

The Tomorrow Tower Suite opens up into a gorgeous living area featuring a spiral staircase, a Spaceship Earth-inspired lamp, an open dining salon, a pantry and a wet bar stocked with water and sodas. Committing to the design aesthetics of EPCOT, guests will find nods to iconic patterns and characters throughout the living quarters. This includes textured walls inspired by Spaceship Earth and adorable Figment accents.

The clean design elements are matched with gorgeous iridescent lighting fixtures and accents as well as gold and silver metallic fixtures and detailing. Fans of EPCOT will find both the nostalgic hope of the park’s history and the optimism for tomorrow throughout every room of the expansive suite.

Check out a full tour of the Tomorrow Tower Suite in the video below!

