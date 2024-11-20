Photos/Video: Periscope Pub Will Take Guests “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” on an Adult Exclusive Adventure Aboard the Disney Treasure

Inspired by the classic Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort attraction 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage, Disney Treasure’s Periscope Pub will bring adults aboard the Nautilus to enjoy small bites, craft brews, and specialty cocktails.

While voyaging through the Caribbean on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, adults on board can experience the excitement of a submarine voyage at the all-new Periscope Pub. Inspired by 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, guests will be invited to step inside the iconic Nautilus to enjoy a variety of light bites and libations, including 3 exclusive tap beers uniquely themed to the experience. Non alcoholic concoctions are also available.

During your deepsea exploration, make sure you look around the inside of the pub, where you’ll find treasures and artifacts from Captain Nemo’s journeys. Make sure you look up through their “glass” ceiling to see the ocean above you. Guests will also be able to look through a real periscope to stay up to date on news and sports coverage across scientific-themed monitors.

The Disney Treasure will offer various 7-night Caribbean cruises during its inaugural season, with its maiden voyage commencing on December 21st. For those interested in booking a vacation on the Disney Treasure or any other Disney Cruise Line ship, our friends at Mouse Fan Travel can assist you with planning all your magic journeys.

Read More Disney Treasure: