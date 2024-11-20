Photos: First Look at the Jungle Cruise Inspired Skipper Society Aboard the Disney Treasure

Puns aplenty, delicious treats and gorgeous decor welcomes guests to this Jungle Cruise-inspired lounge.

Our tour of the new Disney Treasure continues with a look inside the Jungle Cruise-inspired Skipper Society bar.

What’s Happening:

The Skipper Society honors the trusty, dry-witted skippers that turn each voyage aboard the Jungle Cruise into an hilarious adventure.

The venue sits beneath a canopy of tropical foliage and is decked out with camp-style furnishings in natural colors.

References to Jungle Cruise abound through the space – from whimsical parrot-shaped chandeliers to postcards brought back from travels abroad.

The green and red tones depicted on the walls of Skipper Society are exact color matches to the Jungle Cruise attraction marquee at Disneyland

While enjoying all the lounge has to offer, guests will hear an array of Disney Parks music, including spiels from beloved Jungle Cruise attractions around the world.

The menu of the Skipper Society will include a clever craft cocktail menu, a signature waffle treat, and more. You can check a sampling of the food coming to the Disney Treasure here

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the Disney Treasure as we continue to preview the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet!