Photos / Videos: Disney Treasure Officially Christened in New York with Preview Event and Spectacular Drone Show

Disney Cruise Line celebrated the christening of their newest ship, the Disney Treasure, with a star-studded event in New York City – which included a drone show, performance from Jordin Sparks, and some previews of what’s to come inside the new ship.

Christening is a maritime tradition that brings good luck to the ship, its crew and all who sail on the vessel. The Disney Treasure is dedicated to the cast and crew of The Walt Disney Company, who will serve as the ship’s godparents.

The event began at a venue in New York City, where attendees were welcomed in fabulous style by these Disney Treasure banners that call to mind Agrabah – which is appropriate as Aladdin and Jasmine feature as the lobby statue for the Grand Hall of Disney Treasure.

A band was also on hand to welcome guests to the festivities.

Photo locations inspired by some of the ship’s dining locations were featured – including Plaza de Coco, Skipper Society and The Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Of course, Captain Mickey and Minnie were on hand to snap photos with attendees.

Prior to the christening moment, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro introduced us to the Disney Treasure.

The christening was celebrated with a drone show that featured a number of jaw-dropping moments, inspired by the multiple properties found aboard the ship, such as Coco, The Haunted Mansion and Moana. The performance began with an appearance from Jordin Sparks, singing the theme song to the Disney Treasure – “Live the Adventure.”

Watch the Disney Treasure Christening – Drone Show:

Ships are symbolically christened with a wine bottle, and with this event taking place far away at night, a drone wine bottle was appropriately used instead.

