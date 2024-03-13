7 Most Anticipated Experiences Aboard the Disney Treasure

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail on its maiden voyage later this year and this Disney fans are excited. This new ship has plenty for us to get excited about and we’ve decided to take a look at some of those experiences.

From bars and restaurants to shows and water slides, the Disney Treasure is going to have plenty of unique experiences that Disney fans are sure to love. Let’s take a look at the seven experiences aboard the Disney Treasure we’re most looking forward to:

The Haunted Mansion Parlor

Let’s just get this one out of the way shall we? It seems as though this is the offering Disney fans are most excited to experience. The Haunted Mansion is obviously a beloved attraction and guests aboard the Treasure will get to experience it in a brand new way. When hinges creak in doorless chambers and strange and frightening sounds echo through the halls… we will enjoy a spooky cocktail and hope to be chosen as the 1,000th happy haunt. While we don’t have too many details about this paranormal parlor, we have been introduced to the captain of the establishment and we know a bust of legendary Disney Imagineer Rolly Crump will be featured as well.

The Tale of Moana

See the line where the sky meets the sea? Well, turn around and go back inside the ship because The Walt Disney Theatre will be home to The Tale of Moana, a Broadway-style production based on the beloved Disney Animation Studios film. Between the loveable characters, the beautiful story and the unforgettable music, Moana is one of the best Disney films of recent years so it will undoubtedly be a hit on the stage as well. Learn more about the show here.

Beauty and the Beast

And speaking of The Walt Disney Theatre, why don’t we stay in our seats for just a moment and be a guest for another show based on a beloved animated Disney film. The tale as old as time is obviously no stranger to the stage but guests aboard the Disney Treasure will get to experience the story again. And those who love the live-action film will enjoy the fact that this show will incorporate imaginative elements from both versions of the story.

The Curse of the Golden Egg

The AquaMouse may have debuted on the Disney Wish, but guests aboard the Disney Treasure will get to experience it like never before. The new storyline will be added to the existing lineup. Guests will follow Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. The AquaMouse is already an incredible experience, so adding a new story only makes it better. Learn more about the experience here.

Plaza De Coco

Can’t forget this one. (See what I did there?) The vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco, the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, Coco. Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is one of my personal favorite experiences aboard the Disney Wish and this will be the Treasure’s answer to that. Miguel and his familia will take guests on a colorful, music-filled journey that celebrates treasured family memories and togetherness with a festive dinner menu that offers a modern twist on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment.

Skipper Society

The Disney Treasure is really raising the bar with this one. Skipper Society will be a centrally located adult outpost that features refined nods to the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe. If you struggle in deciding what to order here, you’ll be in good company because this bar will be known for its waffle. The theming will also be impressive, extending all the way to the ceiling and going over guests’ heads, just like all of these jokes. If you enjoy your experience here, the bar is called Skipper Society. And if you don’t enjoy your experience, it’s called The Bayou. Of all the experiences on this list this one has definitely been the most… recent.

Periscope Pub

And finally, we get to something Disney fans have been wanting on a Disney Cruise for a long time: an experience about a sea monster attacking a ship. Guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans at the Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and the legacy Disney Parks attraction, the submarine-styled interiors will give guests a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling.

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. You can learn more about everything this ship will have to offer here.

