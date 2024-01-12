New Details Released For Disney Cruise Line’s “The Tale Of Moana”

Disney Cruise Line has released new details about The Tale of Moana coming to the Disney Treasure.

The Tale of Moana, set to debut in the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure this December, with a new, innovative production.

, set to debut in the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure this December, with a new, innovative production. Puppets, the likes of which have never been utilized on Disney Cruise Line, will be featured in the show, including a giant Te Kā puppet.

A new song entitled “Warrior Face” will be performed as a duet between Maui and Moana.

The spirit of Gramma Tala will narrate the show, with Tuvaluan, Tokelauan, and Samoan languages intertwined through the song and dance of the production.

A giant manta ray will fly over the audience during “How Far I’ll Go” as Moana sets off on her journey to restore the heart of Te’Fiti.

The Tale of Moana will join Seas the Adventure and Beauty and the Beast in the Walt Disney Theatre when the Disney Treasure begins voyages this December.

