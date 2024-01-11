The Disney Treasure Joins the Roku City Skyline

If you have a Roku device, then you might just spot a little bit of Disney magic, with the addition of the Disney Treasure cruise ship to Roku City.

What’s Happening:

Roku viewers will be able to spot Disney Cruise Line

The creative inclusion of Disney Cruise Line’s next ship, the Disney Treasure, in Roku City includes nods to some of the spaces and activities in store for everyone in the family on and off the ship, such as the Haunted Mansion Parlor, the Broadway-style show “The Tale of Moana” and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise in The Bahamas.

This follows the recent inclusion of Cinderella Castle

There’s no word on how long the Disney Treasure will be featured in Roku City.

About the Disney Treasure:

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia .

The Disney Treasure will exclusively feature a highly themed bar

