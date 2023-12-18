Cinderella Castle Joins The Roku City Skyline

Roku City is getting a new tenant as Cinderella Castle joins the skyline.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter announced that Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle has joined the Roku City screensaver on all Roku devices.
- In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, along with the magic of the holiday season, the castle and the Partners statue have joined the Roku City screensaver.
- With many families home for the holidays, Roku and Disney hope this new advertisement will have users consider Walt Disney World for a future vacation.
What They’re Saying:
- “Our incredible visual quality design team takes great pride and care in the creative vision for Roku City. As such, they work across teams at Roku and closely with our partners to ensure that brands are integrated organically, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the viewer experience. We strive to bring fun and whimsical exploration of brands and IP that also feel as though they live inside Roku City, not injected from the outside. Cinderella’s Castle from Disney is a powerful example of real world IP, which creates another layer of connection to our imaginary cityscape.” – Peter Hamilton, senior director of ad innovation at Roku