Disney Cruise Line Shares Their Official Stance On Popular Rubber Duck Hiding Trend

A fascinating trend amongst avid cruisers has garnered some attention at Disney Cruise Line – to a point where the fan-favorite hobby has been addressed on the planDisney panel.

What’s Happening:

Avid cruisers, regardless of what line they may be cruising on, have a favorite hobby of hiding rubber ducks throughout the ship for other cruisers to find and trade.

Disney Cruise Line is no exception, but is it allowed? One question posed to the planDisney panel regarding this activity gives us the official answer.

The question originally asked by a reader states that they were told by security to stop hiding the ducks before removing them, but wanted to know the official stance because they couldn’t find it written anywhere.

According to the planDisney panel member, Adrianna, she reached out to Disney Cruise Line for the official policy, and was told that guests cannot hide things – like rubber ducks – in staterooms or public areas of the ship. She also adds that Crew Members are trained to remove any rubber ducks that may be found around the ship

Hiding ducks around cruise ships is a trend that started – surprise surprise – on social media, notably Facebook groups where cruisers were encouraged to post photos of the ducks they find on ships. That’s why so many rubber ducks that are found usually come with a tag attached denoting who left it, and what group to share it in.

The practice is a sort of spin-off of Jeep ducks, where Jeep enthusiasts and owners plant rubber ducks on the brand’s vehicles in public.

Adrianna’s full response: “I've been hearing rumblings that guests are being discouraged from hiding ducks onboard Disney Cruise ships, so I called the friendly agents at Disney Cruise Line to ask if they had an official policy that I could share with you. I was advised that guests cannot hide things, such as rubber ducks in staterooms or public areas on the ship.



I know that this is a popular thing to do for many cruisers onboard, but it sounds like it's being discouraged and as you said, Crew Members are removing any ducks they spot around the ship. I've got kids in my household with eyes that are trained for the ducks onboard so I guess it's time I inform them to not re-hide any ducks that they might find!”

