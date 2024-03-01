Disney Cruise Line Releases Song Celebrating the Disney Treasure from Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks has joined Disney at sea with the release of the new song “Live the Adventure.”

What’s Happening:

In preparation for Disney Cruise Line Disney Treasure

Sung by Jordin Sparks, this is the first time Disney Cruise Line has released a song specifically dedicated to a single ship.

The song is inspired by Aladdin , which is the theme of the new ship’s Grand Hall.

The original song was written by Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and Chantry Johnson and produced by Brandon N. Caddell.

“Live the Adventure” is now available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music Deezer

What They’re Saying:

Jordin Sparks: “For me, this is a really cool moment. I’ve been wanting to do something like this for so long. I’m very excited that [“Live the Adventure”] is going to be part of the Disney repertoire, and that it’s going to be an original with my vocals on it. I really like ‘Live the Adventure’ because it’s happy – it automatically makes you feel like it’s going to be a great day. It’s saying we can discover the treasure of what the day is going to bring.”

John Dennis, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering: "The ability to work with Jordin Sparks is amazing. She has been a terrific partner, and her vocal style is perfect for 'Live the Adventure'."

More on the Disney Treasure:

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

For more information about the new Disney Treasure, or to enjoy any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel