Disney Cruise Line Will Honor Disney Employees as Godparents of the Disney Treasure

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced that the honorary role of godparent for its newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will be granted to the cast, crew, Imagineers, and employees of The Walt Disney Company worldwide.

This pays tribute to more than 200,000 individuals whose hard work makes Disney entertainment, vacations, and home experiences possible.

Disney Cruise Line is proud to recognize the magic-makers around the globe who have created beloved Disney memories for countless families across generations.

In line with maritime tradition, the position of a ship's godparent is usually associated with granting blessings and good fortune to the vessel and its passengers during the Christening ceremony.

In 2022, Disney Cruise Line innovatively transformed this tradition by designating all Make-A-Wish children, both past and future recipients, as the godchildren of the Disney Wish.

The Disney Treasure will feature a mix of new and classic Disney Cruise Line experiences, highlighting adventure through enchanting stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

Key attractions include a Broadway-style adaptation of Moana, immersive dining inspired by Coco and Marvel, a Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction, fireworks at sea, creative clubs for all ages, and lounges inspired by beloved Disney Parks attractions like Jungle Cruise Haunted Mansion

What They’re Saying:

Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company: “At the core of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated Cast Members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe. That’s why we are proud to honor all Disney employees as the godparents of the Disney Treasure. This is our way of paying tribute to the dreamers and doers who continue to tell our stories in the most compelling and innovative ways.” Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences: “Every magical guest experience is the result of the collective effort of tens of thousands of Disney Cast Members, Crew Members, Imagineers and employees. Because of this outstanding team, Disney creativity, storytelling and service continues to set the standards for the entertainment and hospitality industries around the world.”

