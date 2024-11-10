Newest Disney Ship Rescues Stranded Passengers

The ship hasn't even had its official maiden voyage yet.

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, has successfully responded and rescued a number of passengers whose catamaran began taking on water off the coast of Bermuda, according to ABC News.

What’s Happening:

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, has played a key role in the rescue of some passengers aboard a stranded catamaran near Bermuda.

The new Disney ship, currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean on the way to its home port in Port Canaveral, Florida, responded to a broadcast from the Coast Guard, after the passengers aboard the 50-foot catamaran issued a distress call when their boat started taking on water about 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

The Disney Treasure was about 80 miles away, speeding toward the catamaran, called “Serenity”, and launched one of their signature yellow smaller boats to recover the distressed passengers.

The four passengers were recovered safely and successfully and were brought aboard the Disney Treasure, which has yet to be seen by the general public, with the official maiden voyage of the ship slated for next month.

No medical issues or injuries with the four catamaran passengers were reported.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Treasure Captain Marco Nogara: "We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril. Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.”

More About the Disney Treasure:

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion Jungle Cruise

