The Disney Treasure Arrives in New Home Port After Transatlantic Voyage

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet has arrived in her home port, and to celebrate, Disney Cruise Line has announced a new community initiative.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this morning, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, arrived at its home port of Port Canaveral, Florida.

The new ship includes fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration.

From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and Jungle Cruise.

To celebrate the arrival of the new ship, Disney Cruise Line is introducing Treasure Tomorrow, a new initiative that expands Disney’s commitment to creating lasting, positive impacts in the port communities of Florida and throughout the Caribbean.

In the Disney Treasure’s home port in Brevard County, Disney Cruise Line is teaming up with the Brevard Schools Foundation to sponsor career exploration programs. Through this initiative, the cruise line hopes to inspire local students to learn about new and exciting careers.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

