Disney Cruise Line to Livestream Important Disney Treasure Milestone

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Treasure, will celebrate a very special milestone next week, and fans everywhere will be able to watch live via the Disney Parks Blog.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, November 12th, the ship arrived in its new home port in Port Canaveral, Florida, after its transatlantic journey from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The special christening celebration will take place on November 19th, at 8:00 PM ET, live on the Disney Parks Blog.

The ceremony promises to be filled with one-of-a-kind moments, special appearances, and the first official look at the Disney Treasure.

The new ship includes fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration.

From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion.

The ship will also include a brand new show for the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Broadway-style production, "Disney The Tale of Moana".

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

