Photos/Video: The Spooks and Spectres of the Haunted Mansion Parlor Aboard the New Disney Treasure

The all-new Disney Treasure, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is the first to introduce an all-new bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor occupies the same spot as the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish. This new experience invites guests into the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion lore, focusing on a story of a sea captain who entered the ghostly realm after a disastrous dinner with his beloved fiancé.

As you can see in our photos from aboard the new ship, the design of the Haunted Mansion Parlor draws inspiration from a first-class drawing room from the classic cruise liners of the golden age. At the same time, recognizable favorites from the Haunted Mansion can be found throughout, with a nautical twist.

Fans will immediately recognize things from the Haunted Mansion attractions around the globe, including the iconic purple wallpaper framed by wooden finishes to a mantel clock atop an inviting fireplace to a distinctive purple armchair tucked in the corner.

Guests will also encounter a few new ghoulish faces in a portrait gallery depicting the Disney Treasure’s own ghostly residents.

New seafaring characters, alongside classic and familiar faces from the namesake attraction will also be featured, joining the trademark spooky and silly storytelling indicative of the Haunted Mansion.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Elsewhere on board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as other favorite Disney Parks experiences like the Jungle Cruise, even 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea!

For more information about the Disney Treasure or to book a voyage on any of the other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.