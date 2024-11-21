Photos/Video: The Disney Treasure’s Scat Cat Lounge is Where It’s At

The new "The Aristocats"-inspired lounge is the prrrfect place to enjoy a drink aboard Disney's newest cruise ship.

Inspired by Disney Animation’s 1970 classic The Aristocats, The Scat Cat Lounge invites Disney Treasure passengers to enjoy groovy tunes and beverages that will make you feel like the coolest cat in town.

Stepping into the Scat Cat Lounge, the warm and relaxing interior takes inspiration from both the classic film and the Agrabah-themed Grand Hall, which the new lounge is located directly off of. Guests may also recognize the carpet, which was designed to resemble the French style rugs found throughout Madame Adelaide Bonfamille’s Parisian home.

Another adorable detail guests will find is an homage to Toulouse’s paint-covered paw marks that adorn the piano.

The Scat Cat Lounge features a wide selection of wines, on-tap beers, and cocktails. They even have a few specialty cocktails inspired by The Aristocats with their Prrrfect Tinis menu as well as a specialty Feline Beat Brew beer.

The Scat Cat Cafe will make its official debut during the Disney Treasure’s December 21st maiden voyage through the Caribbean.

During the ship’s inaugural season, the Disney Treasure will host a variety of 7-night Caribbean cruises. We recommend Mouse Fan Travel for any of you Disney Cruise Line planning.

