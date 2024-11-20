Photos: Plaza De Coco Brings Guests into the Rivera Familia for Two Nights of Entertaining Dining Aboard the Disney Treasure

The restaurant's first night will celebrate family, while the second will highlight the "Day of the Dead."

We got the chance to preview Plaza De Coco, the new restaurant aboard the recently christened Disney Treasure.

Similar to other ships in the fleet with longer itineraries, the Disney Treasure’s Plaza De Coco restaurant will feature two different nights of shows as guests take part in the ship’s rotational dining.

Located on Deck 5 aft, the first show in the restaurant will celebrate family as we’re introduced to the characters of Coco.

As guests enter the restaurant itself, they’re greeted by the Rivera family ofrenda.

During the second night guests visit, Dia de los Muertos will take center stage alongside some new characters.

The Mexican-inspired menu will include Rivera family recipes, including Luisa’s Pollo Asada.

All guests sailing aboard the Disney Treasure will be able to see both shows during their week-long itineraries.

You can see more on the new restaurant here

More Disney Treasure News:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the Disney Treasure as we continue to preview the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet!