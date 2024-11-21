Photos/Videos: Disney Oceaneer Club and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab Aim to Bring Young Imaginations to Life Aboard the Disney Treasure

The Oceaneer Club has become a staple on the Disney Cruise Line’s fleet of ships. Stepping aboard the all-new Disney Treasure, kids can allow their imaginations to set sail through experiences inspired by Imagineering, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Princesses.

The Oceaneer Club invites kids to step into the world of their favorite characters from Disney’s iconic films. Aboard the Disney Treasure, kids can explore the magic of their imagination at the Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, and Star Wars: Cargo Bay.

At Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids can train to become the next generation of heroes at the Avengers command post. Using their super creativity, little heroes can design their own suits and watch as special “nanotech” brings them to life on a mannequin in real-time. Afterwards, put those designs to the test in a gesture-based virtual battle with Avengers: Mission Training.

Heading to Fairytale Hall, young royalty can explore three different activity rooms themed to Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, and Frozen. At Rapunzel’s Art Studio, kids will get to make art projects like floating lanterns and paintings. Belle’s Library brings stories to life with the help of an enchanted painting encouraging kids to read and act out these tales. Over in Anna and Elsa’s summer cabin, Olaf hosts a series of gesture-based games including a virtual snowball fight.

Over at Star Wars: Cargo Bay, the galaxy's smallest rebels will be able to learn how to become an intergalactic creature handler as they get to interact with porgs, Loth-cats, worrts and more. Using augmented reality data pads, kids will get to complete special missions for Rey and Chewbacca.

For younger kids, Oceaneer Club offers a variety of playgrounds and activities themed to Disney Cruise Line at Mickey & Minnie Captain’s Deck and the “it’s a small world” nursery.

Over at the Walt Disney Imagineering lab, kids can engage in a variety of activities and experiences allowing them to step into the shoes of a Disney Imagineer. Kids can even design their own roller coasters and then step into a special capsule to experience their thrilling creation.

Check out a full tour of Disney Oceaneer Club and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab aboard the Disney Treasure.

Disney Treasure will take its maiden voyage on December 21st. Throughout the ship’s inaugural season, Disney Treasure will take guests on a variety of 7-night Caribbean cruises.

