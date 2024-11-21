Video: Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix Aboard the Disney Treasure

The immersive Worlds of Marvel dining experience brings the chaotic fun of "Guardians of the Galaxy" to life on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.

Those looking for some superhero adventures at sea can step inside the Avengers Technology Showcase aboard the Disney Treasure for an immersive and exclusive new Marvel dining experience.

During a voyage on Disney Cruise Line’s new ship Disney Treasure, Marvel superheroes come alive at the Worlds of Marvel dining experience. The immersive dining experience invites guests to step inside the Avengers Technology Showcase as two different Marvel storylines can unfold.

Exclusive to the new Disney Treasure is the Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix. Join a celebration of the heroes at sea as Groot organizes a surprise party for his pal Rocket Racoon. The experience will bring the upbeat fun and chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series to life through an “awesome mix” of songs, Marvel trivia, activities, and surprises!

Check out some highlights of the dining experience aboard the Disney Treasure.

