Get a Sneak Peek of the Disney Treasure’s Broadway-Style Stage Production “Disney The Tale of Moana”

Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at Disney Treasure’s Broadway-style stage adaptation of Moana.
Wayfinding on Disney Cruise Line:
- Disney The Tale of Moana will premiere aboard the Disney Treasure as one of the Disney Cruise Line ship’s exclusive offerings and Disney Parks Blog has given fans a sneak peek at the new show.
- The new production is the first ever stage adaptation of the Disney Animated Film.
- As the show begins, viewers will be taken on a journey across land and sea through unique and extravagant sets and musical numbers.
- The stage adaptation further integrates inspiration from the beautiful cultures of the Pacific Islands, including the implementation of the Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan languages in the show's opening number “An Innocent Warrior.”
- The show also features the first stage performance of the song “Warrior Face,” which was inspired by the traditional Haka.
- Disney The Tale of Moana also features the largest puppet aboard any Disney Cruise Line ship. The impressive and ferocious Te Kā will tower over the audience before transforming back into Te Fiti.
- The show features several songs from the film, including the Oscar nominated track “How Far I’ll Go.”
- Laughing Place also had a chance to preview the show. Check out the amazing stage design for the new production.
- Don’t miss this incredible show at the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Treasure.
Read More Disney Treasure:
- Photos: The Future of Luxury is Here Inside the Disney Treasure’s EPCOT-Inspired Tomorrow Tower Suite
- Photos: Periscope Pub Will Take Guests “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” on an Adult Exclusive Adventure Aboard the Disney Treasure
- Photos: First Look at the Jungle Cruise Inspired Skipper Society Aboard the Disney Treasure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com