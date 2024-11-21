Photos/Video: You’ll Wanna “Try Everything” at Disney Treasure’s Jumbeaux’s Sweets

The "Zootopia"-inspired ice cream parlor is exclusive to Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.
Looking for a sweet treat aboard the Disney Treasure? Look no further than the Zootopia-inspired Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship Disney Treasure features a plethora of unique dining experiences inspired by Disney films and Disney Parks attractions worldwide. Jumbeaux’s Sweets invites guests to indulge in unique Zootopia-inspired treats in the larger-than-life ice cream parlor. Taking design cues from the dessert shop in the hit film, the whimsical dining location features bubble-gum pink wallpaper, vintage light fixtures, posters, and colorful patterns.

You’ll even find the superstar crime fighting duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde enjoying a treat after a day of stopping crime.

With adorable Zootopia-inspired pastries and a wide variety of ice cream flavors, there isn’t a better place at sea to enjoy a delicious dessert.

With all these amazing treats, you’ll want to “Try Everything” at Jumbeaux’s Sweets.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage on December 21st ushing in a season of 7-night Caribbean cruises.

