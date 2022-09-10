Anthony Ramos to Play The Hood in Marvel’s “Ironheart”

While there were a slew of exciting Marvel announcements from todays Studios Showcase at D23 Expo, one that may have gone a bit under the radar is the role which Anthony Ramos will take on for the upcoming Ironheart series. We now know, he will portray the villain known as The Hood.

After those in attendance got to see an early look at the series, Ramos took the stage to talk about his role, which was officially revealed to be The Hood.

Anthony Ramos takes the stage to talk about his role as The Hood in #Ironheart. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/RcLkC8uTJy — LaughingPlace.com @ D23 Expo (@laughing_place) September 10, 2022

In the comics, Parker Robbins was a common criminal, stealing in hopes to provide his sick mother with the care she needed.

One of his jobs led to him being attacked by a demon, whom he shot before stealing his red cloak and boots.

He would later discover that these items gave him some mystic abilities, like the ability to walk on air.

He went on to use these new powers to advance his thievery and would even become a cog in the organized crime of New York.

He would also later find out that the enchanted item giving him his powers actually came from Dormammu.

Over the years, The Hood has faced off with the likes of Spider-Man, Daredevil, the Punisher and the Avengers.

About Anthony Ramos:

Ramos has previously starred in In the Heights and Hamilton.

About Ironheart:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May.

will consist of six episodes and production on the new series began in May. Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes were recently announced as directors.

Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.