Sam Bailey & Angela Barnes Set To Direct New Marvel Series “Ironheart,” Ryan Coogler’s Proximity to Produce

A new Marvel Series, Ironheart, has named Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes as directors for the new Disney+ original series, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity set to produce, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Development for the new Marvel series set for Disney+, Ironheart, continues and has reportedly named Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes as directors for the new series set for the streaming platform.
- Bailey is known as the co-creator of the Emmy-nominated Brown Girls, as well as the creator of You’re So Talented, which itself was Gotham-nominated after it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also served as a director on East of La Brea and Netflix’s Dear White People.
- Barnes is a director known for episodes of Mythic Quest and Blindspotting, as well as the upcoming fourth season of the hit FX series, Atlanta.
- Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Reports also indicate that Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity, has come on as producers. They previously signed an overall deal with Disney early last year after their productions Judas and the Black Messiah, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.
- Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Chinaka Hodge will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout. Hodge recently was tapped as head writer on the series.
What We Know About Marvel’s Ironheart so far:
- Ironheart will consist of six episodes and production on the new series is set to begin in May.
- Dominique Thorne is set to star in the series as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenaged inventor who create’s her own Iron Man suit.
- Riri made her Marvel Comics debut in 2016 and has since become a fan-favorite.
- Anthony Ramos also joined the cast in a yet-unknown role.
- Marvel has tapped Chinaka Hodge as its head writer for the upcoming series.
- Kevin Feige has revealed that we will first meet Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Ironheart was one of the many new Marvel projects announced during the Disney Investor Day event back in December.
