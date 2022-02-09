Anthony Ramos Cast in Key Mystery Role for Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Star of In the Heights, Anthony Ramos, has been cast in an unknown role in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Ramos will play a key role in Ironheart, which will also star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
- Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series, first announced as being in development during Disney’s investor-day presentation in December 2020.
- Deadline sources say that Ramos’ role will be similar to how Jonathan Majors was introduced as Kang the Conqueror in Loki, where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but in future Marvel projects as well.
- While a premiere date for the series has not yet been announced, insiders have told Deadline that Williams is expected to make her MCU debut in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
