Anthony Ramos Cast in Key Mystery Role for Marvel’s “Ironheart”

Star of In the Heights, Anthony Ramos, has been cast in an unknown role in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Ramos will play a key role in Ironheart , which will also star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

, which will also star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series

Deadline sources say that Ramos’ role will be similar to how Jonathan Majors was introduced as Kang the Conqueror in Loki , where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but in future Marvel projects as well.

, where he is expected to not only have a big role in this series but in future Marvel projects as well. While a premiere date for the series has not yet been announced, insiders have told Deadline that Williams is expected to make her MCU debut in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

More Disney+ News: