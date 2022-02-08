“black-ish” and “grown-ish” Arrive on Disney+ Tomorrow, February 9th

In celebration of Black History Month, Disney+ is bringing critically acclaimed, fan-favorite shows black-ish and grown-ish to even more audiences.

What’s Happening:

Seasons 1-7 of black-ish and Seasons 1-3, along with Season 4 Episodes 1-9 of grown-ish will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning tomorrow, February 9th, joining the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection which aims to amplify Black stories on Disney+ all year long.

Featured in the collection are such films and programs as: Summer of Soul ESPN The Wonder Years The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Black Panther Black Is King Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

