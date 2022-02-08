“black-ish” and “grown-ish” Arrive on Disney+ Tomorrow, February 9th

In celebration of Black History Month, Disney+ is bringing critically acclaimed, fan-favorite shows black-ish and grown-ish to even more audiences.
What’s Happening:
- Seasons 1-7 of black-ish and Seasons 1-3, along with Season 4 Episodes 1-9 of grown-ish will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning tomorrow, February 9th, joining the “Celebrate Black Stories” collection which aims to amplify Black stories on Disney+ all year long.
- Emmy-nominated black-ish first premiered on ABC in 2014 and takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series has told stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, from the point of view of Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson (Anthony Anderson).
- The hit comedy spawned a spin-off series in 2018, Emmy-nominated grown-ish, which follows the Johnsons’ oldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), and her classmates as they take on current issues facing students in the world of higher education during a time in your life when you think you’re grown, but life smacks you back into place.
- Fans and families can discover and enjoy Black stories from across The Walt Disney Company, including some of the most popular contemporary series, documentaries and specials in the Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” collection.
- Featured in the collection are such films and programs as:
- Summer of Soul
- ESPN 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play
- The Wonder Years
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (beginning February 23rd)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Black Panther
- Black Is King
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella