Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” to Stream on Disney+ March 2

After receiving 7 Academy Awards nominations, Disney announced that Steven Spielberg’s award-winning, critically-acclaimed West Side Story, will debut on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

West Side Story will debut on Disney+ in the U.S. and most international countries on March 2nd.

will debut on Disney+ in the U.S. and most international countries on March 2nd. The film will then arrive on the streaming platform in Taiwan on March 9 and Japan on March 30.

In addition, the ABC Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20 is now available to stream on Disney+.

is now available to stream on Disney+. The film has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress.

West Side Story has also been nominated for 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, along with nominations from the Directors Guild of America, Producers Guild, Writers Guild of America and The Screen Actors Guild.

has also been nominated for 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, along with nominations from the Directors Guild of America, Producers Guild, Writers Guild of America and The Screen Actors Guild. West Side Story is one of the year’s Top 10 films by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review, the latter having voted Rachel Zegler Best Actress of the Year.

More About West Side Story:

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.)

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman, who arranged the score, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan, who serves as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum.