Rita Ora Joins Cast of “Beauty and the Beast” Prequel Series

Rita Ora is the latest casting announcement for the live-action Beauty and the Beast spin-off series coming to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Singer and songwriter Rita Ora is onboard for the Beauty and the Beast prequel series coming to Disney+.

prequel series coming to Disney+. The news was revealed by Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis at a TCA

Rita Ora will play a fugitive with surprising abilities who carries with her a secret that could potentially affect an entire kingdom.

Previous casting announcements include Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Briana Middleton, Fra Fee, and Jelani Alladin.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad serve as executive producers in addition to reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou from the film.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz serve as showrunners and executive producers with Josh Gad.

Alan Menken is on board to write new music and also executive produces.

Liesl Tomm serves as director and EP.

About the Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series:

Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before Beast and Belle's epic romance, the prequel series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

