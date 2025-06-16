Season Two of "Kiff" and New Series "StuGo" Set to Arrive on Disney+ Next Month

Now subscribers can finally watch if they don't have access to the Disney Channel, or rewatch again if they do!

At long last, the second season of Kiff and the new series StuGo will be arriving on Disney+ next month, so those ready to binge their favorite episodes from Disney Channel can finally do so, or be introduced to them for the first time!

The second season of Kiff and StuGo are set to arrive on Disney+ next month, after leaving fans waiting for more (unless they watch Disney Channel of course) since their debuts on the linear network earlier this year.

Starting with Kiff, we'll see the addition of the second season to the streaming platform, continuing the adventures of our titular squirrel, Kiff and her best bunny bestie Barry in the ever-growing and increasingly eccentric world of Table Town.

Kimiko Glenn and H Michael Croner return to lend their voices to their lead roles as Kiff and Barry, respectively. Season two's guest cast includes Robby Hoffman as Jackie Pennidotter; John Stamos as Hobart; Tim Heidecker as Rodney, Humphrey and Baby New Year; Petey USA as Dumb Bird; Orville Peck as Granite Rockberg; Sabrina Impacciatore as Mama Berry; Judy Greer as Rhonda; Diane Morgan as Secretary Mom; and Melissa Villaseñor as Jerry Jo and Jeffy.

Kiff, a hit for the network, also became a smash in repeat viewing and streaming, and is a top kids’ animated series of 2024, amassing 11 billion minutes consumed since launch, in addition to nearly 90 million views on YouTube.

To learn more about season two, check out our interview with Kiff creators Nic Smal and Lucy Heavens, here.

Kiff has also already been renewed for a third season, keeping the whole family engaged in the hilarious adventures of Kiff and Barry.

Season Two of Kiff arrives on Disney+ on July 23rd.

StuGo debuted back in January of this year and will also arrive on Disney+ next month.

Inspired by creator Ryan Gillis' childhood surrounded by the wildlife and vibrant energy of southern Florida, the series follows six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist.

What was supposed to be a three month adventure in learning becomes the trip of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi, and some fashion-forward mutants in this wild and hilarious series.

The series lead voice cast includes Tania Gunadi as Pliny, Zosia Mamet as Merian, Zach Reino as Chip, Gabourey Sidibe as Francis, Lo Mutuc (formerly Charlyne Yi) as Larry, Deborah Baker Jr. as Sara, Lorraine Toussaint as Dr. Lullah, and Jake Green as Mr. Okay.

In addition to Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), the series also comes from Sunil Hall (Gravity Falls). We sat with the pair ahead of the show's debut late last year to discuss all things StuGo, and the crazy island of wild sci-fi adventures which you can check out here.

StuGo arrives on Disney+ on July 30th.

Both Season Two of Kiff and the new series StuGo came out far earlier this year. While Kiff already has an established audience, largely from the first season and its availability on Disney+, StuGo did not have that benefit.

While I am not the target demo, I was asking friends if they or their kids are watching StuGo, most of which had an immediate follow up - "Is it on Disney+?". At the time, I couldn't say that it was or when it will be, but I was preaching it not only as a great show for the target audience, but also for adults.

The humor in StuGo, in a similar vein to Kiff, transcends the target demo and is hilarious and appealing to adults, with or without children. Numerous folks I know who would absolutely enjoy the show are, bluntly, cord cutters who don't have access to Disney Channel.

What I'm eventually building to is that we already know that Kiff has a third season in development as I write this, but StuGo, though largely assumed to be officially canceled, the last word was that the show has had a halt in their production. Likely because of viewership based on the linear network alone.

has a third season in development as I write this, but though largely assumed to be officially canceled, the last word was that the show has had a halt in their production. Likely because of viewership based on the linear network alone. This could mean that we are waiting on viewership from Disney+ to come into play, but quite frankly, we might have waited too long and it could mean the worse for this outstanding series that needs more attention than it initially got.