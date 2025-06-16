Exclusive “Descendants/Zombies” Tour Shirt and Marvel Comics Digital Bundle Added to Disney+ Perks
More additions have come to the recently-launched Disney+ Perks program.
A couple of new offers have been added to the recently-launched Disney+ Perks program, which offers discounts, rewards, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Perks are set to be an “always-on," continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.
- While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.
- The first set of perks were revealed earlier this month, such as the chance to win tickets to the Freakier Friday premiere, the chance to win a 4-night cruise aboard the new Disney Destiny, a 6-month free DashPass membership from DoorDash for new customers, and more.
- In addition to having the chance to win tickets to the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, Disney Channel fans can purchase a specially-made Disney+ branded t-shirt.
- Plus, until June 19th, get 15% off the entire collection and be one of the first to get an exclusive first look at the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide anthem music video.
- Meanwhile, Marvel fans can redeem a free digital comic bundle spotlighting iconic characters, such as the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more!
More Perks to Come
- Subscribers to Hulu also have their own recently-launched Hulu Perks program, which is already showcasing a preview of perks to come.
- New perks will include ones inspired by A Complete Unknown, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Only Murders in the Building (from Rare Beauty), along with a perk from Pure Green.
- These new perks will cycle through, likely on a monthly basis, for Hulu subscribers.
