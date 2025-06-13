The Next "Zombies" Anthem Just Dropped

Check out the music video for "Don't Mess with Us."

A new anthem has arrived for ZOMBIES fans, and it promises to be the high energy earworm we would expect.

What’s Happening

The just-released music video for “Don't Mess with Us" from the upcoming ZOMBIES 4 : Dawn of the Vampires gives us our first electrifying glimpse into the new rivalries set to hit the screen.

gives us our first electrifying glimpse into the new rivalries set to hit the screen. The song is a fast-paced showdown between the vampires of Sunnyside and Shadyside, featuring quick-witted taunts and an unexpected connection between two major characters.

The world-building hits from the first note and the clever taunts highlight the type of numbers that made the ZOMBIES series a fan favorite.

series a fan favorite. At first glance, the rivalry seems to be a classic setup of brains versus brawn. Yet, in true Disney musical fashion, the song hints at something deeper beneath the surface.

Amidst the boasts and challenges, Nova and Victor share a connecting moment that suggests these two groups may have more in common than they think.

This sneak peek highlights the blend of elements that makes the ZOMBIES universe so popular. The story looks poised to explore the themes of prejudice and the power of unlikely friendships, all wrapped in a vibrant, electrifying musical package.

universe so popular. The story looks poised to explore the themes of prejudice and the power of unlikely friendships, all wrapped in a vibrant, electrifying musical package. ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is scheduled to be released on Disney Channel Disney+

is scheduled to be released on Fans can also pre-save the soundtrack on Spotify Apple Music

About ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

The movie introduces two new groups of monsters: Daywalker Vampires and Nightwalker Vampires

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will reprise their roles as Zed and Addison. They are also executive producers for the movie.

Paul Hoen, who directed the previous ZOMBIES films, returns to direct this fourth installment.

films, returns to direct this fourth installment. The movie will feature 13 songs. The first single, “The Place To Be", was released on May 2, 2025.

More on ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires: