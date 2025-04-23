Character Posters Revealed for "ZOMBIES 4" in Wake of Teaser Debut
Each of the posters features a duo from the new film.
Mere hours after getting a teaser trailer for the fourth ZOMBIES film on Disney Channel, the cable network has debuted new character posters for ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
What’s Happening:
- Hours after the first teaser trailer, Disney Channel is building up the hype for the fourth installment of the ZOMBIES franchise with character posters from the new film.
- The network has shared three posters, each featuring different pairs of stars from the new film, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires - including franchise icons Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim as Addison and Zed, respectively.
- It was only yesterday that Disney released the first official sneak peek at ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the latest installment of the music-fueled, smash-hit ZOMBIES franchise.
- The teaser reunites fan favorites Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as beloved zombie-cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison while introducing Freya Skye and Malachi Barton as the latest supernatural arrivals: Nova, a fierce Daywalker, and Victor, a proud Vampire.
- A new adventure dawns for Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.
- Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.
- In addition to Donnelly, Manheim, Barton and Skye, ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires stars a multi-talented ensemble cast, including Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright.
- Known for high-energy song-and-dance elements, the next installment in the franchise packs nine new original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits, “Someday" and “Ain’t No Doubt About It." The movie features next-level dance sequences, choreographed by Dondraico Johnson, and an original score composed by Tom Howe.
- The Disney Channel Original Movie premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+. It will also be available on Disney Channel On Demand.
- You can catch the first three installments of the franchise, streaming now on Disney+.
