First Single from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” Drops Alongside Accompanying Music Video
The new song shows us that the world of ZOMBIES really is “The Place to Be”
Get ready ZOMBIES fans, as Disney has shared the first single and accompanying music video from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
What’s Happening:
- ZOMBIES fans can now listen to and enjoy the music video for “The Place to Be," the first single from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- The song is performed by the large ensemble cast of the fourth ZOMBIES installment, including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife, with choreography by Dondraico Johnson.
- The upbeat pop anthem introduces Nova (Skye) and the Daywalkers and Victor (Barton) and the Vampires — two rival monster factions from the neighboring towns of Sunnyside and Shadyside. Daywalkers showcase their ability to harness the sun’s energy, while Vampires command the power of wind and sky.
- The single is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.
- Fans can also pre-order the soundtrack to ZOMBIES 4, which features nine brand-new original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits.
- Those who pre-purchase will be able to instantly receive a download of the new single, “The Place to Be."
- On July 11th, the Music from ZOMBIES vinyl album will be released, which is also available to pre-order.
- The 1-LP Green vinyl features 12 hit songs from the ZOMBIES franchise, including “We Own the Night," “Call to the Wild," and “Someday," plus “The Place to Be," “Dream Come True," and “Don’t Mess With Us" from ZOMBIES 4.
- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires — the latest installment of the music-fueled ZOMBIES franchise — premieres Thursday, July 10th at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11th on Disney+.
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Original Soundtrack Track List:
- “Legends In The Making" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell
- “The Place To Be" – Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “Dream Come True (Intro)" – Performed by Freya Skye, Malachi Barton
- “Don’t Mess With Us" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “Dream Come True" – Performed by Freya Skye, Malachi Barton
- “Kerosene" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “My Own Way" – Performed by Freya Skye
- “Possible" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “Someday (Reprise)" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly
- Show The World – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “Ain’t No Doubt About It (Reprise)" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly
- “Together As One" – Performed by Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife
- “Score Suite" – Performed by Tom Howe
