Get A Closer Look at Agent Cobra Bubbles in New Teaser for Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch"

Is his past as mysterious in the live-action version too? We'll find out in a few weeks.

As we get closer to the release of the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch in just a few weeks, we’re getting a teaser that shares off a bit of a closer look at Agent Cobra Bubbles.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new teaser for their highly-anticipated upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch , this one giving us a bit of a closer look at Agent Cobra Bubbles in the film.

, this one giving us a bit of a closer look at Agent Cobra Bubbles in the film. In the original, Cobra Bubbles is called to Nani's house to determine the fate of her guardianship over her sister Lilo, only to find Lilo home alone, the front door nailed shut and Nani trying to get in via the dog door. Without sharing too much, he is a bit mysterious and may or may not be around for a reason (outside of Nani’s care of Lilo) considering there are a number of aliens running around.

In the upcoming film, Agent Cobra Bubbles is played by Courtney B. Vance, whose film credits include The Hunt for Red October, Dangerous Minds, Space Cowboys, The Mummy, Isle of Dogs, Ben Is Back and The Photograph, while his TV credits include Genius: Aretha Franklin, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Lovecraft Country and an Emmy Award winning turn as Johnnie Cochran in FX The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Then, during this year’s Super Bowl game, a spot featuring Stitch “crashing" the field generated 173.1M views in 24 hours, making it Disney’s most viewed spot digitally.

Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

