Attend the Iconic Powerline Concert in New VR Video Celebrating 30th Anniversary of "A Goofy Movie"

Look to the crowd, and they'll remind you that you can watch the actual film on Disney+!

Fans can (almost literally) step into the middle of the iconic concert scene from the classic animated film, A Goofy Movie, thanks to a new VR experience created to celebrate the milestone 30th anniversary of the beloved film.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the animated classic, A Goofy Movie, Disney has released an all-new virtual reality version of the film’s iconic concert scene, featuring the hit song “I2I" from the fictional pop superstar, Powerline.

Disney has released an all-new virtual reality version of the film’s iconic concert scene, featuring the hit song “I2I" from the fictional pop superstar, Powerline. Utilizing innovative digital technology combined with the timeless artistry of classic animation, the VR concert gives fans the chance to fully experience the thrill of a Powerline performance like never before, as if they were on stage in front of the sold-out audience.

Thirty years after its theatrical release, A Goofy Movie has become a cultural phenomenon, solidifying its place within Disney’s unparalleled storytelling legacy and influencing an entire generation of fans around the world.

has become a cultural phenomenon, solidifying its place within Disney’s unparalleled storytelling legacy and influencing an entire generation of fans around the world. The video showcases the iconic climactic scene from the film where Goofy and his son, Max, find themselves backstage at a concert featuring Powerline, voiced by celebrated entertainer and Grammy-nominated R&B artist, Tevin Campbell.

However, instead of following the off-stage antics of Goofy and Max throughout the concert arena, viewers can watch Powerline’s performance of “I2I" in its entirety, with the moments from the chaotic scene playing out in various places within the immersive VR experience before the stars join on stage to close out the number.

Exclusive features of the video include: Immersive VR Experience: Explore the Powerline “I2I" performance in its entirety from a never-before-seen panoramic perspective. Iconic Characters & Moments: Featuring some fan-favorites, including Goofy, Max Goof, Powerline, Bigfoot, and more. Technical Innovation: Reimagining classic animation for immersive VR, creating a "theatre in the round" experience. Easter Eggs: Discover hidden details and surprises with every viewing. 360 Audio : A dynamic soundscape that reacts to the viewer’s head movements, enhancing the immersive feel.

To bring this concept to life, Disney collaborated with Brooklyn-based animation studio, Cartuna.

As the VR also reminds you, you can catch A Goofy Movie streaming now on Disney+