Anniversary Re-Release of "Revenge of the Sith" Scores Big at Box Office
We've gone full circle from theatrical remakes back to theatrical re-releases.
Fans arrived at theaters everywhere in droves over the weekend for the special anniversary release of Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, raking in big numbers at the box office.
What’s Happening:
- This weekend, two decades after its initial theatrical release, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith proved its lasting audience appeal by taking in an estimated $42.2 million at the global box.
- Revenge of the Sith, which was re-released Friday in celebration of its 20th anniversary, made an estimated $25.2 million domestically, helping it take the No. 2 spot at the box office.
- It played in 2,775 domestic theaters, and was shown in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX.
- Outside of the U.S., it also played in select theaters within many markets, including Germany, France, Spain, UK, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, on its way to an estimated $17 million internationally. The film got to the top spot in Germany.
- This is one of the top-grossing re-release weekends in domestic industry history, playing behind Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope ($36 million from the January, 1997 Special Edition release) and The Lion King ($30 million from September, 2011 3D release).
- Last year, Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace proved it was still a box office Force by making $14.5 million at the global box office for its 25th anniversary re-release, with $8.1 million coming domestically.
- Prior to this weekend, Revenge of the Sith had already earned $850 million globally.
- Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson surprised fans at a sold-out screening on Friday night at the El Capitan Theatre in downtown Hollywood. The duo was met with rapturous applause by the audience, as you can see in the video below.
