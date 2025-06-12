Head Back to the Clubhouse in "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" Set to Debut Next Month

Plus, get to know some familiar friends - including a certain bear...

Disney Jr. has revealed the date in which young viewers can head back to the clubhouse in the new series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.

What’s Happening:

The continuation of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, the new series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is officially set to debut on July 21st, 2025 on Disney Jr.

continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original hit series which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic “Hot Dog!" song, which alone has amassed over 1.1 billion views to date and has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Performed by the GRAMMY Award-winning They Might Be Giants, the song is featured in the new series and also included on the soundtrack, available digitally on July 18th.

Incorporating memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances.

A Clubhouse Surprise: