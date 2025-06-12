Head Back to the Clubhouse in "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" Set to Debut Next Month
Plus, get to know some familiar friends - including a certain bear...
Disney Jr. has revealed the date in which young viewers can head back to the clubhouse in the new series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
What’s Happening:
- The continuation of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, the new series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is officially set to debut on July 21st, 2025 on Disney Jr.
- The first ten episodes will also arrive the next day on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets and Disney Jr. On Demand.
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ continues the adventures of Mickey and pals from the original hit series which aired from 2006-2016 and is still breaking records as a Top 3 series for preschoolers on streaming and over 5 billion views on YouTube, including for the iconic “Hot Dog!" song, which alone has amassed over 1.1 billion views to date and has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
- Performed by the GRAMMY Award-winning They Might Be Giants, the song is featured in the new series and also included on the soundtrack, available digitally on July 18th.
- Incorporating memorable components like the Mousekedoer, Mouseketools and Toodles, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ introduces the new handy helping friend Little Helper and Duffy the Disney Bear, who will make surprise appearances.
A Clubhouse Surprise:
- The new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ introduces new friends, including Duffy the Disney Bear. Duffy, while maybe not as familiar with the younger subset watching the new series, might very well be quite known to their parents.
- Originally launched at Walt Disney World in 2002, The Disney Bear sort of fizzled out until he, now known as Duffy, appeared at Tokyo DisneySea’s Cape Cod Harbor with a new story and background that revealed that he was a gift, handmade by Minnie Mouse, that Mickey can take with him on all his adventures. Duffy has become a full-on phenomenon overseas and spawned a universe of characters and stories, and is starting to come back stateside, with his latest appearance alongside Shellie May as part of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary.
- For a number of years, guests staying at official Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort hotels and aboard the Disney Cruise Line also have been introduced to Duffy’s story via a channel of bedtime stories on in-room televisions.
- While we can presume that Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ will keep Duffy’s story intact, it will be fun to see him on the small screen in real content, and not a less-than-subtle commercial.
- Especially since a limited animated series that was announced back in 2022 featuring Duffy and his friends that was “set to debut next year" has gone radio silent since then.