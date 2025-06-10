Latest Hulu Perks Addition Gives “The Handmaid’s Tale” Fans the Chance to Win Costume Pieces from the Series
This marks the first addition to the recently-launched Hulu Perks program.
The latest addition to the new Hulu Perks program will give fans of The Handmaid’s Tale the chance to win an iconic piece of the show’s history.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu Perks are set to be an “always-on," continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.
- The first set of perks were revealed last week, such as the chance to win tickets to events such as Lollapalooza and San Diego Comic-Con, as well as a three-month Level 2 benefit within Microsoft Rewards.
- Now, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale can enter for a chance to win one of the robes used during filming of the hit series
- The prize includes caplet, corset or obi, sleevelet, dress, cloak, spats, boots, and wings, all used in the filming of The Handmaid’s Tale.
- To enter for your chance to win, simply enter your email address at this link.
What’s to Come:
- On the Hulu Perks landing page, subscribers can preview what’s to come from the new program.
- New perks will include ones inspired by A Complete Unknown, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Only Murders in the Building (from Rare Beauty), along with a perk from Pure Green.
- These new perks will cycle through, likely on a monthly basis, for Hulu subscribers.
- Subscribers to Disney+ also have their own recently-launched Disney+ Perks program.
The Testaments:
- While The Handmaid’s Tale may have come to a close following its sixth season, Margaret Atwood’s dystopian world will continue its story with The Testaments.
- The Testaments takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The story follows the lives of three women, Aunt Lydia, Agnes and Daisy, whose fates become intertwined as they uncover the secrets of Gilead and the resistance against its regime.
- Production has begun on the new sequel series, with actors such as Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard and Mattea Conforti joining the cast.
