Full Trailer and New Poster Arrive for FX and Hulu’s “Alien: Earth”

Our biggest look yet at the new “Alien” prequel series from “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley.

FX and Hulu have released the full trailer for Alien: Earth, the first TV continuation of the long running sci-fi / horror franchise.

After a ton of different teasers for the series the past few months, the full trailer for Alien: Earth has now been released.

has now been released. In the cool and evocative trailer, we get our best look yet at the film’s story about a Weyland-Yutani spaceship crashing on Earth in the year 2120 and the discovery onboard of what is grimly described as “five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe."

The film’s main character, Wendy (Sydney Chandler), is the first prototype for a new hybrid being, where a human consciousness is put inside a synthetic body.

Created by Noah Hawley ( Fargo Legion Alien: Earth also stars Timothy Olyphant (“Kirsh"), Alex Lawther (“Hermit"), Samuel Blenkin (“Boy Kavalier"), Babou Ceesay (“Morrow"), Adrian Edmondson (“Atom Eins"), David Rysdahl (“Arthur Sylvia"), Essie Davis (“Dame Sylvia"), Lily Newmark (“Nibs"), Erana James (“Curly"), Adarsh Gourav (“Slightly"), Jonathan Ajayi (“Smee"), Kit Young (“Tootles"), Diêm Camille (“Siberian"), Moe Bar-El (“Rashidi") and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (“Yutani").

Just How Many Times Did Weyland-Yutani Have Aliens in Their Grasp?!

Many have wondered just how Alien: Earth will work with established continuity in the Alien series - and worry it might contradict it. The series is set just two years before the events of the origina l Alien , but perhaps more importantly, it’s set 27 years after the prequel Prometheus , which delved into a lot of backstory it feels might not mesh with Alien: Earth . Or could it all coexist together? That remains to be seen.

Alien: Earth premieres August 12 on FX and Hulu.

