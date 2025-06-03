Hulu and Peacock Will Begin Streaming New "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" Episodes the Day After Airing This Fall

Some truly wonderful news for game show fans today: after numerous decades of only being available to watch in syndication, both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will become available to stream on the Disney-owned Hulu and NBC-owned Peacock streaming services the day after they air beginning this fall.

What’s happening:

For the first time ever in either show’s history, new regular-season episodes of both Wheel of Fortune (now hosted by Ryan Seacrest) and Jeopardy! (now hosted by Ken Jennings) will become available to stream the day after they air in syndication.

Archival library episodes of both game shows will also become available on these streaming services as part of the deal, which kicks in beginning this coming September.

What they’re saying:

Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television: “We are thrilled to bring America’s favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock. Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most successful game shows in television history and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall."

My thoughts:

I’ve never been terribly into Wheel of Fortune, but as a huge fan of Jeopardy! who rarely gets to watch new episodes because we don’t have access to broadcast television, I couldn’t be happier about this news. Finally my wife and I will be regular viewers of the Ken Jennings era. As a side note, there have been a number of Disney-related categories featured on Jeopardy! and its Amazon Prime spinoff series Pop Culture Jeopardy! in recent years. Below are a handful of examples embedded from the official Jeopardy! YouTube channel.

